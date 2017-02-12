Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photos)

this popular mechanic is very proud with his invention, he’s been working on it for quite a while and today he took it for a spin, he test drove it round the street to showcase his driving skills, he says if he gets the right equipments and sponsorship he’d develop amazing auto-mobiles never before seen but for now, he’s recycling on objects around him

he believes that he’d one day owns a company that would be as big as volkswagen with headquarters in nigeria.

