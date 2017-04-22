Lovely Moment A Bride & Her Father Hit The Dance Floor At Her Wedding (Video)
Posted April 22, 2017 5:38 pm by admin Comments
The most intriguing father – daughter dance on the dance floor… Funny the husband had to step in and give dad a break.
Lalasticlala come and see something
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDozUWKfiww
Related posts:
- Groom And His Mother Rock The Dance Floor At His Wedding (Video) This is probably one of the best videos that you’ll ever watch. This grrom had a dance with his woman...
- BN Weddings – Video: A Bride & her Brother’s Fun ‘Father-Daughter’ Dance Bride Temitope‘s dad has passed away, so her brother Dapo took his place during the father-daughter dance. They moved slowly...
- Checkout How This Groom Welcomed His Bride To The Dance Floor At Their Wedding https://www.instagram.com/p/BNzI5-ZjCZC/ This is what is called a perfect wedding.The way this groom welcomed his bride Jessica Chinyelu to the dance...
- Like Father, Like Son! Watch Peter Okoye’s Son Rock the Dance floor Don’t you just miss being young and the best on the dance floor at birthday parties? Peter Okoye shared a...
- Cute Bride On A Wheelchair Dancing With Her Husband At Their Wedding I love you no be rice and beans, This is a lovely video of a bride dancing with her husband...
- Woman Caught Rubbing The Stomach Of A Bride On Her Wedding Day (Video) Lady Cries Out After A Strange Woman Was Caught On Video Rubbing The Stomach Of Her Sister On Her Wedding...
- Nigerian Wedding Where Oyinbo Guys Stole The Show With Their Dance Moves (Video) I couldn’t help but smile at the beauty of this…White folks in our Nigerian attire trying to emulate our dance...
- BN Weddings – Video: “The Dance Floor was not for the Faint-Hearted!” Abi & Joseph’s Rocking Wedding Today’s BN Weddings Video feature will light up your rainy Tuesday! Abigail Balogun & Joseph Odanmen are definitely one of...
- VIDEO: Frankie – “Dance” After the massive debut by Gifted Nigerian act Frankie; the banging single produced by T4 titled “Dance”. The music video...
- Mr Ibu Thrills His Fans With A Dance In Liberia (Video) Here is John Okafor AKA "Mr Ibu" thrilling his Liberian fans to a dance who came out in their thousands...
What do you think?