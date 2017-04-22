“Main Side Chick Is Pregnant For Flavour, 3rd Babymama Loading”- Whistle Blower (Pic)

It has been alleged that Nigerian superstar artiste, Flavour N’abania, has got a new baby mama, who is said to be madly in love with the singer. According to an anonymous social media user, the lady who has been identified as Onyinye, was reportedly same lady who had a social media fight with Flavour’s ex-girlfriend, now turned singer.

The U.S based lady who is alleged to be 4months pregnant with the singer’s baby, is also reportedly the lady behind the famous "Mr. Flavour on the Microphone". The source who disclosed this, said he’s 100% sure of what he’s saying.

Well lets wait and see how this story ends.

More photos of the alleged baby mama after the cut;

