Major Sins(Al-kabirah) In Islam And Repentance
Some of the major or al-Kaba’ir sins in Islam are as follows
Shirk (associating anything with Allah)
Despair of Allah’s mercy
Teasing parents
Zina (adultery)
Sodomy
Theft
Drinking alcoholic beverage
Gambling
Backbiting (saying bad things about a person who is not there)
Leaving daily prayer
Zakat evasion
Witchcraft
Killing one whom Allah has declared inviolate without a just case
Consuming the property of an orphan
Devouring usury
Turning back when the army advances
False accusation of chaste women who are believers but indiscreet
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_views_on_sin
What do you think?