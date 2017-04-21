Major Sins(Al-kabirah) In Islam And Repentance

Some of the major or al-Kaba’ir sins in Islam are as follows

Shirk (associating anything with Allah)

Despair of Allah’s mercy

Teasing parents

Zina (adultery)

Sodomy

Theft

Drinking alcoholic beverage

Gambling

Backbiting (saying bad things about a person who is not there)

Leaving daily prayer

Zakat evasion

Witchcraft

Killing one whom Allah has declared inviolate without a just case

Consuming the property of an orphan

Devouring usury

Turning back when the army advances

False accusation of chaste women who are believers but indiscreet

