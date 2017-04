Finally, the much awaited #GloLafftaFestAbuja is happening live at the the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja , Nigeria. As expected , the finest of comedy showbiz personalities are life in concert.

In attendance are Mama G,Kanayo O Kanayo,Bovi,Uche Jumbo,Juliet Ibrahim,Comedian Osama,I Go Die and more.

See photos below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/mama-gkanayouche-jumbojuliet.html