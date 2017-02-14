Man Attacks Lady With Cutlass For Refusing To Date Him (Photo)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 25-year old year man, Israel Bassey has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly attacking a lady, Azeezat Adigun and inflicted an injury on her head with a cutlass for refusing to befriend him.

The incident happened at Olabisi Street off Liasu Road in Idimu, Lagos where both the victim and the suspect reside.

Akwa Ibom State-born Bassey was arrested alongside 39-year old Mercy Edwin for her undisclosed role in the incident which left Azeezat badly injured.

On 11 February, Police source said Bassey reportedly brought out cutlass during a disagreement with Azeezat and inflicted a deep cut on her head. She fell down and was rushed to a hospital where she was operated for several hours.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that both Bassey and Azeezat live in the same area and Bassey had made a move to build a relationship with her. However, he was rebuffed as Azeezat said she would not want to have anything to do with men living in the same area with her and besides, they were not from the same background.

But on the day the incident happened, it was learnt the two had a disagreement and Bassey who had nursed anger over the rejection did not waste time to vent his anger on her.

The suspect reportedly brought out the cutlass and attacked the victim on her head which gave her deep cut and affected her brain.

The matter was reported to the police at Ikotun division and the suspects were arrested and charged to court with assault under the Criminal Code.

They pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate’ Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 13 March 2017.