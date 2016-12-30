Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating (Pic)

A wedding billed to happen on 27th December 2016 was cancelled after the man Izuchukwu Ekweanua found out his proposed wife to be Uchechukwu Obi was still seeing another man days before the wedding. The traditional and white wedding was supposed to happen at Nnewi but got cancelled. The man have since announced on his Facebook page that the wedding is cancelled and the woman’s cousin have confirmed what broke the proposed wedding off.