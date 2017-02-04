Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Uploads Her Nude Pictures Online

Posted February 4, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

Man remanded in prison for uploading ex-girlfriend’s nude pictures

A 40-year-old man, Ayan Olubunmi, has been remanded in prison custody by an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for uploading nude pictures of his former girlfriend, Monica Asare after an encounter in a hotel. Police prosecutor, Joseph Ebuseremen, told the court that Olubunmi, a resident of Aisegba- Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area, committed the offence on January 12, 2017 in the community.

Ebuseremen disclosed that Olubunmi invited Asare to a hotel for discussion and thereafter drugged her and took pictures of her unclothedness which he uploaded on social media. He alleged that, the accused committed an offence of cyber-stalking and domestic violence against Monica.

Ebuseremen said the woman was Olubunmi’s ex-girlfriend, and had told him that she wanted to settle down, since the accused is already married.

According to the police prosecutor, the accused committed an offence punishable under Section 24 of Cyber Crime (prohibition prevention, E.T.C) Act Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2015.

The prosecutor applied that the accused be remanded in prison and that his charge has been sent to the Federal High Court, since the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case. The plea of the accused was not taken, while his counsel, Babatunde Falade, applied that the accused be remanded in the police cell pending the date from the Federal High Court.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused in prison custody pending the receipt of the new date of his arraignment in a Federal High Court. The case was adjourned the case to March 3 for mention.

http://thenationonlineng.net/man-remanded-prison-uploading-ex-girlfriends-nude-pictures/

lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Angry Cameroonian woman posts husband’s nude photo online after she caught him in a hotel with his girlfriend Wife of CPDM mayor of the Douala city council and a prominent member of the administration posted his nude photo...
  2. Man arrested for threatening to post nude pics of ex-girlfriend online Evan Rodriguez,19, is facing multiple charges after telling his ex-girlfriend that she had to have sex with him or else...
  3. Pastor remanded in prison for allegedly impregnating 17-year-old girl An Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 48-year-old pastor, Micheal Adeniran, in prison custody for...
  4. Pastor,53, remanded for raping 5 years old girl in Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate court has ordered that a church Pastor, Gabriel Asateru,53, be remanded in prison custody over alleged defilement...
  5. Court remands man for assaulting father, raping mother An Egor Magistrates’ Court in Benin, on Thursday, remanded one Humphrey Omoregieva, 43, in prison over alleged assault on his...
  6. 4 suspected robbers remanded in Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of four men in prison custody over alleged armed robbery....
  7. Suspected rapist remanded in Lagos prison A 50-year-old man, Suleman Buhari, who is charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in a Lagos Island market, is to...
  8. Man remanded in prison for impersonation An Ota Chief Magistrate’s’ Court in Ogun Friday remanded a 40-year-old man in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and...
  9. Man remanded for raping 23-year-old girl A 23-year-old man, Bright Gbarane, charged with rape of a 23-year-old girl, was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody by...
  10. Octogenarian remanded for allegedly burning 82-year-old to death AN octogenarian, Mr. Ayodele Adeyeye, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate court for burning to death an...

< YOHAIG home