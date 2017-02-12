Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident (Pics)

A man and his motorcycle got trapped in a gutter following a terrible accident involving a tipper truck which happened on Sokoto road along Kano round-about, Zaria, Kaduna state. The people in the area mobilized themselves to rescue the injured man. According to an eyewitness, Bukhari Ahmed, the man lost one of his legs in the crash.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-gets-trapped-with-his-bike-in.html