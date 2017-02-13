Man Paraded Unclad For “Killing His Village People With Charms” In Imo (Photos)

Posted February 13, 2017 12:38 pm by Comments

A man identified as Ekezie from Imo state was paraded unclad after admitting to the killing of numerous people in his hometown through diabolical means. The accuser Mr. Chinwendu who is a barber/hairstylist at MkpachaUkwu Mbeke in Mbeke community of Isiala Mbano in Imo state -laid a strong accusation against Mr. Ekezie and equally backed it with about 2million Naira as a penalty if he fails to prove his accusations beyond reasonable doubt.

The accuser claimed that he took Mr. Ekezie where the charms were prepared years ago In Ebonyi state on the agreement that he is taking Mr. Ekezie to the deity for protective powers, but the story changed when they got to the shrine and to his dismay, he found out that Mr. Ekezie came for a different mission.

According to Awurum Darlington, the accused in company of some youths and traditional headed to the shrine in Ebonyi State for confirmation, and behold, they got to Ebonyi State and it was confirmed that this Mr. Ekezie pictured unclad here had written so many names cut across men and women in different businesses and crafts within the area and immediately he confessed, pleading with the people not to expose him at home.

According to eyewitnesses, over 50 chains locked with keys and nailed to the mighty Tree in Ebonyi State were uncovered with each placed with a name. So many of them dead already.

They forced him to unlock the keys in other to set the captives free which he did and made an open confession that nothing can be done about the dead ones.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-paraded-unclad-for-killing-his.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man Paraded Unclad For Raping And Killing A Virgin In Abia Community (Pics) A man of about 60 years, an indigene of Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area is currently being paraded...
  2. Man Paraded In Abia For Killing Virgin After Raping Her (Photos) A 60-year-old indigene of Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of Abia state was today paraded for killing a...
  3. Man shot dead by Police in Edo after killing 6 people BENIN CITY—A middle aged man who went berserk after he was confirmed to be suffering from food poisoning was shot...
  4. Women Protest Half Unclad Over Killing Of Youth In Kafanchan, Kaduna (Pics) Scores of women stormed the Jema’a local government secretariat unclad -disrupting an ongoing security meeting being chaired by the executive...
  5. Man Strips Unclad At Debtor’s House To Demand He Pays Him His Money (Photos) A bizzare video which shows a Nigerian man stripping Unclad to demand his debtor named Nicholas Ukachukwu pays him his...
  6. Photos: 60-year-old man paraded naked in Ohafia, Abia State, for raping and killing a woman on her farm A 60-year-old man accused of raping and killing a young woman, was beaten, dragged and paraded naked by youths and...
  7. Outrageous? Man Goes Unclad With His Heavily Pregnant Babymama In Her Maternity Shoot Unclad maternity shoot have been in vogue lately as most attention seeking pregnant women opt for it. So, this photo...
  8. Spain’s First Unclad Restaurant Begins Operation (Photos) Spain’s first Unclad restaurant will employ staff to serve up an “aphrodisiac menu” off their bodies. Innato opened to the...
  9. Two Unclad Men Take A Walk In Abuja And Exchange Pleasantries (Photos) An Instagram user Douglas Jekan shared this mysterious video of two unclad men seen on 4th avenue Gwarinpa to be...
  10. Man Goes Unclad Because LASTMA Wants To Tow His Vehicle (Photos, Video) It is no news that Nigeria authorities especially the forces can frustrate the life of any individual in this country...

< YOHAIG home