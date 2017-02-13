Man Paraded Unclad For “Killing His Village People With Charms” In Imo (Photos)

A man identified as Ekezie from Imo state was paraded unclad after admitting to the killing of numerous people in his hometown through diabolical means. The accuser Mr. Chinwendu who is a barber/hairstylist at MkpachaUkwu Mbeke in Mbeke community of Isiala Mbano in Imo state -laid a strong accusation against Mr. Ekezie and equally backed it with about 2million Naira as a penalty if he fails to prove his accusations beyond reasonable doubt.

The accuser claimed that he took Mr. Ekezie where the charms were prepared years ago In Ebonyi state on the agreement that he is taking Mr. Ekezie to the deity for protective powers, but the story changed when they got to the shrine and to his dismay, he found out that Mr. Ekezie came for a different mission.

According to Awurum Darlington, the accused in company of some youths and traditional headed to the shrine in Ebonyi State for confirmation, and behold, they got to Ebonyi State and it was confirmed that this Mr. Ekezie pictured unclad here had written so many names cut across men and women in different businesses and crafts within the area and immediately he confessed, pleading with the people not to expose him at home.

According to eyewitnesses, over 50 chains locked with keys and nailed to the mighty Tree in Ebonyi State were uncovered with each placed with a name. So many of them dead already.

They forced him to unlock the keys in other to set the captives free which he did and made an open confession that nothing can be done about the dead ones.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-paraded-unclad-for-killing-his.html