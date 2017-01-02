Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM (Photo)

Posted January 2, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

Man Proposes To Lady Who Provided Help For Him On MMM (Photo)

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/man-proposes-to-lady-who-provided-help.html

Facebook User, Valentine Onu, is getting married to a lady, he was matched with for payment on the money doubling money scheme

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Guy Proposes To A White Lady On Olumo Rock. See Her Reaction (Pics) Nigerian guy proposed to a white lady on Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State. And she said Yes!!! Nairaland...
  2. Lady found dead in her room after Valentine Jude Owuamanam, Jos What started as a celebration on Valentine’s Day, last Friday ended on a sour note for a...
  3. Lady who claimed to have tipped a waiter £700 busted on twitter A twitter user, Ama Peters posted a payment receipt claiming to have tipped a waiter £700 because she was drunk....
  4. Lady In Tears As Her Boyfriend Of 8 Years Proposes To Her At Her Birthday Party (Pic) What a surprise!Nigerian girl Adesewa was surprised at her birthday in Ibadan after her boyfriend of 8yrs proposed to her.Adesewa...
  5. Lady Kneels Down As Her Man Proposes To Her. Photo Goes Viral A viral photo has caused a stir on social media after showing a man proposing to his girlfriend in a...
  6. Lady Raises Alarm Over Repeated Posts About Her Death By A Facebook User Lady on Facebook Keeps Posting Obituary of Another Facebook User Even When She’s Not Dead: A lady has raised alarm...
  7. Lady gets down on one knee and proposes to girlfriend who accepted A South African lady, Ingrid MaPhefo Mashigo who according to her facebook profile is self employed, was proposed to by her...
  8. Single Lady Wants Married Women To Know They Are Sometimes Not At Fault For Dating Their Husbands Remember our last topic; What Really Makes Single Girls Date Married Men In Nigeria? Well here’s what a lady wants...
  9. Abuja-Based Lady Arrested For Blackmailing Married Lover For iPhone A 23-year-old Abuja-based lady, simply identified as Jessica, has been arrested for blackmailing a married lover of hers whom she...
  10. Photo Of A Beautiful Young Lady In Aso-Ebi Smoking. Creativity Or Craziness What Do You Make Of This Lady, Creativity Or Craziness? A lady joke broke the jinx of just ordinary Aso-ebi...

< YOHAIG home