Man Sells Fresh Vegetables To Lover In Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Prolific Nigerian comedian and compere, Segun Meroyi aka MC Tom has finally tied the knot with his heartthrob of over 6 years and his intriguing pre-wedding photos have left evergreen memories.

MC Tom, a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State recently got married this year 2017 after jealously hiding his damsel from social media overtime.

The trained Political Scientist who is based in Lagos State has been heavily applauded for the height of creativity and innovation displayed in his colourful pre-wedding photos currently being released in batches.

The highlight of the pictures was when the smooth-talker posed as a local shop owner to sell fresh vegetables to his lady. This is a rare concept in the trend of pre-wedding photos as seen on social media thus far.

MC Tom nicknamed Bombata during his famous stay at the prestigious Awo Hall in OAU from 2005 to 2010 has cemented his stand as one of highly-talented Nigerian comedians in a short-while.

