Man Stabbed To Death During Vagina Celebration In Ondo

A middle-aged man was at the weekend stabbed to death at Omotosho in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State during the celebration of annual ‘Obo’ (vagina) Festival in the town.

The victim, Mr. William Adesoji, was killed in a bizarre manner at Flasher Hotel during the celebration of the strange festival dubbed ‘Obo Festival’.

Since the initiation of the festival by the owner of the hotel in 2013, it was learnt that customers were gathered once in a year to celebrate the Yuletide amid all kinds of promiscuity.

A source said that every customer was feted to wild and unending entertainment by buying only a bottle of beer, which qualified him or her to drink others freely to his or her satisfaction; all on the management’s bill.

While others, who don’t drink, would join the climax of the festival where sex becomes a free-for-all competition for the strongest and bravest; also with rewarding prizes for the competitors.

“The real game is that a mattress would be placed in the open, while a male customer would engage one of the prostitutes in a marathon bout of sex.

“Both would be rewarded with cash gifts ranging between N5,000 and N10,000, depending on performance,” another source said. The source added that the deceased was in a frenzy mood before the tragic incident.

“The game was on when the wife of the proprietor asked one of the customers to stand up from a chair, claiming that she was sitting on it.

The argument degenerated into the woman slapping the man. “Not knowing what had transpired, the deceased rushed to the scene, grabbed a bottle, broke it and dealt it on the head of the customer (name withheld) now in the hospital under police surveillance.

“A friend of the man, who was with her (the proprietor’s wife) also picked up a bottle, broke it and stabbed William in the stomach, bringing out his intestines.

He died on the spot.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, however, said he had no details of the incident.

Joseph promised to speak with our correspondent after contacting the police post in the area for confirmation.