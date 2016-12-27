Man Stabbed To Death During Vagina Celebration In Ondo

Posted December 27, 2016 12:38 pm by Comments

Man Stabbed To Death During Vagina Celebration In Ondo

A middle-aged man was at the weekend stabbed to death at Omotosho in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State during the celebration of annual ‘Obo’ (vagina) Festival in the town.

The victim, Mr. William Adesoji, was killed in a bizarre manner at Flasher Hotel during the celebration of the strange festival dubbed ‘Obo Festival’.

Since the initiation of the festival by the owner of the hotel in 2013, it was learnt that customers were gathered once in a year to celebrate the Yuletide amid all kinds of promiscuity.

A source said that every customer was feted to wild and unending entertainment by buying only a bottle of beer, which qualified him or her to drink others freely to his or her satisfaction; all on the management’s bill.

While others, who don’t drink, would join the climax of the festival where sex becomes a free-for-all competition for the strongest and bravest; also with rewarding prizes for the competitors.

“The real game is that a mattress would be placed in the open, while a male customer would engage one of the prostitutes in a marathon bout of sex.

“Both would be rewarded with cash gifts ranging between N5,000 and N10,000, depending on performance,” another source said. The source added that the deceased was in a frenzy mood before the tragic incident.

“The game was on when the wife of the proprietor asked one of the customers to stand up from a chair, claiming that she was sitting on it.

The argument degenerated into the woman slapping the man. “Not knowing what had transpired, the deceased rushed to the scene, grabbed a bottle, broke it and dealt it on the head of the customer (name withheld) now in the hospital under police surveillance.

“A friend of the man, who was with her (the proprietor’s wife) also picked up a bottle, broke it and stabbed William in the stomach, bringing out his intestines.

He died on the spot.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, however, said he had no details of the incident.

Joseph promised to speak with our correspondent after contacting the police post in the area for confirmation.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/man-stabbed-death-vagina-celebration/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Primary school pupil stabbed to death in Kano A schoolgirl of Fagge Special Primary School in Kano, whose name could not be ascertained, was yesterday stabbed to death...
  2. Masquerade Who Stabbed Man To Death, Man Who Planned To Kill Brother, Others Paraded By Police The Nigeria Police, Kogi State Command, yesterday, in Lokoja, paraded 21 suspected criminals, including kidnappers, armed robbers and others said...
  3. Jilted Woman Stabbed Neighbour Who Taunted Her Over Broken Marriage (Pic) A jilted housewife Akarigbo Victoria has landed into another trouble after been sent away by her husband, returned to live...
  4. Man stabbed to death in Delta over girlfriend Ovie Okpare, Warri A twenty-five year-old man, Matthew Iyede, has been stabbed to death by three friends due to a...
  5. 200 Level Student Of ATBU Stabbed To Death In Gang War Tragedy struck in Bauchi State on Wednesday night when a second-year student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), identified...
  6. Nigerian Boy Stabbed To Death In London Two boys have been arrested in connection with the death of a Nigerian teenager stabbed to death on the street...
  7. Carpenter stabbed to death while separating fighting co-tenants A carpenter, Kunle Abiola, has been stabbed to death in the Ajegunle area of Lagos while trying to separate his...
  8. ‘Silent’ killer sat next to teenage victim, stabbed him to death   A killer sat beside his 18-year-old victim in complete silence as he repeatedly stabbed him to death, an eyewitness has...
  9. ATBU student stabbed to death in gang war Armstrong Bakam Tragedy struck in Bauchi State on Wednesday night when a second-year student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University,...
  10. Wife stabs Police Inspector to death in Ondo A Police Inspector’s wife in Ondo state, Wumi Omowa has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Israel. The suspect...

< YOHAIG home