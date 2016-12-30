Man Stabs A Married Woman With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos

A 41-year-old welder, Lukmon Kolawole, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a married woman with bottle for fighting his wife.

Kolawole, a resident of Aresanolu St. Agege, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace and assault.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, the accused committed the offence on Dec. 19 at his residence.

He said that the accused assaulted one Mrs Joy Asekharme by beating and stabbing her on her head.

Nwosu said that the accused came home and met his wife in a physical fight with the complainant.

“He came home to meet his wife in a fight with his co-tenant, instead of him to separate the fight, he joined his wife in the fight by punching the complainant all over her body.

“The accused was not satisfied with the punches alone so, he rushed inside to pick a bottle, smashed it on the ground and stabbed the complainant on her head,” he said.

The offence contravened sections 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.
Section 171 prescribes three years jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail a N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adesanya adjourned the case to Jan. 16, 2017, for mention.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/man-docked-stabbing-housewife-bottle-fighting-wife/

