“I Just Can’t Stop Thanking God,” Lagosian Declares, After Coming Out Of A Ghastly Accident, Alive.

A Facebook user based in Lagos thank God on his social media page and coming out alive from the terrible motor accident he had on his way. He shared the photo on Facebook with the caption below :

Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/i-just-cant-stop-thanking-god-lagosian.html?m=0