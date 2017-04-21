Manchester United Sympathize With The Families Of Calabar Electrocution Victims
Posted April 21, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
Manchester United took to Twitter to sympathize with the family and friends of Calabar electrocution victims. May their souls Rest In Peace.
