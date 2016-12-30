Many Feared Dead As Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Battle In Borno

Posted December 30, 2016 12:38 pm by Comments

At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State.
Military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.

Our sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed in the area, our sources said.

The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.

The battle raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

One of our sources said more than 15 of the Boko Haram fighters were killed in action.

Another said the figure was much higher, saying many other terrorists escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.
Both sources however said four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action, adding that authorities had since contacted the nearby 22 Brigade to send air ambulance to evacuate a critically injured soldier.

Our sources gave arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists to include two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

Friday’s battle is the first since the military overpowered and chased the Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa Forest, a fortress from where the group launched attacks on Nigeria for years.

It also came a day after the leader of the terror sect, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video, claiming his group had not been defeated.

The Army immediately shot back, saying the video by Mr. Shekau was a piece of propaganda that should be disregarded.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219232-breaking-many-feared-dead-nigerian-troops-boko-haram-battle-borno.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Scores of Boko Haram members feared dead in battle with troops Scores of suspected terrorists were feared dead when troops who were newly deployed to the troubled Borno state clashed on...
  2. 3hrs gun battle: Troops kill scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno The Army said yesterday that its troops on clearance operation, in a three hours gun battle, repelled an attack from...
  3. Nigerian troops, Boko Haram in fierce battle in Borno, many killed, several injured The attack came five days after troops of 25 Task Force Brigade ran into two deadly IEDs at Matube. The...
  4. 2 Soldiers, 15 Suspected Boko Haram Members Die In Borno Gun Battle Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole Task Force Battle Group and Multinational Joint Task Force in Abadam village in Borno State...
  5. Many killed, several injured as Nigerian troops, civilian JTF, storm Boko Haram market At least eleven Boko Haram fighters were killed Saturday as troops of Nigeria’s 103 battalion destroyed a market cum camp...
  6. Many feared killed, several injured as Nigerian soldiers, Boko Haram battle in Borno It is the sixth time the battalion would be so attacked in recent times, military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES. The...
  7. Four soldiers, 22 fighters killed as troops battle Boko Haram Four soldiers stationed at Logomani along Dikwa-Gambarou road have been killed in attacks by Boko Haram fighters. The insurgents attacked...
  8. Troops kill 11 Boko Haram terrorists, lose soldiers The Nigerian Army said Thursday night that troops of 202 Battalion of 21 Brigade and 112 Battalion in Operation Lafiya...
  9. Two soldiers, 16 terrorists killed as troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno The Nigerian Army said last night that remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in their numbers attacked troops location at Rann,...
  10. Nigerian Troops Ambush Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists Nigerian Troops from 81 Battalion and some elements of 251 Task Force Battalion, 25 Brigade, on Sunday ambushed suspected Boko...

< YOHAIG home