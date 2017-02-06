Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (Photo)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A Lagos court has declared wanted a 45-year old man, Raphael Emmanson who allegedly obtained N450,000 from a lady, Miss Chinedu Chukwu under the false pretence of marrying her and to procuring visa for both to travel abroad as husband and wife.

The wanted man not only duped Chinedu of the said amount, he also made the victim to lose her fiance and job with a pharmaceutical company and then fled.

It was gathered that Chinedu suffered her fate after she met Emmanson at a park in Abuja where he pretended to be stranded and she decided to assist him.

Emmanson, who is from Okigwe in Imo State, deceived Chinedu by telling her that he came to Abuja to procure visa to travel abroad but was stranded and needed a place to sleep till the next day that he purportedly had an appointment with an embassy.

She took pity on him and drove him to her house after explaining to her fiance what happened.

Chinedu said when Emmanson got to her house and she introduced him to her fiancé.

However, they became friends and after a while he ensured that she collapsed her relationship with her fiancé after he promised her marriage and that both will travel abroad.

It was through that deceit that he managed to obtain the money from her to procure visa.

After she gave him the money, the suspect bolted away and ran to Lagos.

Asides that the victim lost her fiance to the deceit of Emmanson, she also lost her job because part of the money taken off her was her company’s money.

After searching for him for several months, Emmanson was eventually arrested in his hideout in a hotel at Shasha area by the police.

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that the suspect is married with two children.

He was later taken to Ejigbo Magistrate’s court where he was charged with obtaining under false pretence and stealing under the Criminal Code.

He pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate Mr J.O.E. Adeyemi granted him bail and remanded him in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail.

However, when he was released from custody, Emmanson ran away again and has not appeared in court to face trial.

Consequently, the court declared him wanted and ordered for his arrest while the matter was adjourned till 27 March 2017.