Married Zambian Woman Caught Pants Down With Best Friend’s Husband In A Car (Pics)

Posted February 10, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

A woman was recently caught pants down romping with another woman’s husband in broad day light. Agnes Ukwim Phiri, a married mother of two, was having an intercourse with her best friend’s husband in a car when they got caught by passersby.

The man immediately took off, leaving his lover behind with passersby taking photos of the promiscuous woman.

The woman reportedly drove off in the man’s car to unknown destination.

Photos of her have since hit the internet, sparking public outrage, with several women shouting at the woman and calling her all sorts of names. The men involved are said to be both police officers in Chipata, Zambia.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/married-woman-caught-pants-down-with.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man Trying To Sleep With Another Man’s Wife In Bayelsa Caught Pants Down (Pics) A man was caught red handed and pants down today in Opume community in Ogbia local government of Bayelsa state....
  2. Photos: Pastor stripped to his pants in Asaba after he was caught allegedly having sex with a married woman A ‘Man of God’ identified as Prophet Obi O. of Anchor of Restoration Church located at Owufuju Street, Asaba was...
  3. I caught my husband on top of my niece in our bed, I divorced him, he married her – narates Kenyan woman According to this post shared by The Kenyan Post, Grace Maina narrated how she caught her randy husband having sex...
  4. I was reliably informed my husband got married to another woman A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Rasheed Taiwo, on Monday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to her...
  5. Woman finds out her husband secretly married another woman during church service Miltha Plaismond learned that her husband (pictured above) had secretly married another woman, during a church service, Orlando Sentinel reports....
  6. Zimbabwean Woman Attacks Her Husband’s New Bride During Her Wedding (Pics, Video) A married woman, turned up at a court in Harare, Zimbabwe and exchanged blows with her husband’s new bride in...
  7. Busted! Wife Catches Husband Pants Down On Top Of Another Lady In Hotel (Pics, Video) Why do some men cheat on their wives A married Kenyan man was embarrassed badly after he was caught red...
  8. Man caught sleeping with married woman in Kaduna South, beaten to stupor A young man nearly escaped being lynched to death Wednesday evening after he was caught red-handed sleeping with a married...
  9. Help! Her Husband Of 3 Months Is Cheating With Her Close Friends (Pics) A friend is going thru a rough patch with her marriage, the marriage is barely three months, and it’s about...
  10. Tell my husband to return my pants, wife begs court An estranged wife, Toyin Ogunminiyi, on Tuesday urged  a customary court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti  to help effect  the release of...

< YOHAIG home