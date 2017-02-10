Married Zambian Woman Caught Pants Down With Best Friend’s Husband In A Car (Pics)

A woman was recently caught pants down romping with another woman’s husband in broad day light. Agnes Ukwim Phiri, a married mother of two, was having an intercourse with her best friend’s husband in a car when they got caught by passersby.

The man immediately took off, leaving his lover behind with passersby taking photos of the promiscuous woman.

The woman reportedly drove off in the man’s car to unknown destination.

Photos of her have since hit the internet, sparking public outrage, with several women shouting at the woman and calling her all sorts of names. The men involved are said to be both police officers in Chipata, Zambia.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/married-woman-caught-pants-down-with.html