“Mavrodi Return My Money”: Abuja Pastor Holds Prayer Session For MMM Victims (Photo)

A popular Abuja pastor has organised a prayer session tagged “Mavrodi Return My Money” for members of the MMM comunity whose funds are frozen.

According to a trending banner on social media, the 7-day fire vigil service which is scheduled to start from the 7th to the 13th of January 2017 is being organised by one top ‘man of God’ named Bishop Fireman Dapada of the popular, Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry.

The MMM participants are expected to show up at the prayer venue with their phones, laptops, iPads and other technological devices used in transacting the questionable business. They will be anointed and cleansed by the bishop for safe usage.

The event, which is expected to take place at the main bowl of the National Stadium in Abuja at exactly 9pm daily, has been described as a mockery of the predicament of subscribers of the wonder bank who are close to losing their investments following the freezing of their accounts on the 13th of December, 2016.

