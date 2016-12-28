Media Girl, Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1m & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate 1 Year On YouTube

Posted December 28, 2016 6:38 pm by Comments

Nigeria’s Newest Media Girl Jaaruma Is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics To Celebrate One Year On YouTube 


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utHJzi6td4k

Dear Friends, as Northerners always win Jaaruma Empire GiveAways, this GiveAway is #ONLY for Nigerians from the East, West and South of Nigeria.

To be eligible, you have to subscribe on YouTube and follow @Jaaruma_Empire on instagram and on #TWITTER however, ALL JAARUMA EMPIRE GIVEAWAYS ARE ONLY ON TWITTER 

Happy Holidays People. Love @Jaaruma_Empire 

https://mobile.twitter.com/jaaruma_empire

