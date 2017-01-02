Meet Akwa Ibom Superman Aged 77 Pulls A Car With Teeth, 15 Men Can’t Pull Him

Posted January 2, 2017 12:38 pm by Comments

This is amazing and is real. This Akwa Ibom man is aged 77 and performs amazing and surprising things such as pulling a car with his teeth and eating bottles. Super Sampson, The World Sampson or Super Dragon, as he is called is so strong that he cannot be pulled down by 15 men. Photos from his show held on 29th December, 2016 at his hometown; Ikot Eyo, Nsit Ubium L.G.A. are below.

Owoh Etukudo, a Facebook user who shared these photos wrote:

"Today I had the rare privilege to take this shot with The World Sampson Super Dragon who had gone far across the globe performing shows in major continent including Europe, Asia and England to mention but few, He has been in the system since 1960 -2000 and he is still active in service".

"World Sampson was/is still a personality, an Icon that is sort after wherever and whenever the name is mention, an indigene of Ikot Eyo in Nsit Ubium L.G.A, Aks.

"#World_Sampson was one among the highly placed icon like Tizan Esshiet, a world heavy weight boxing champion, #The_Mandators; a renounced reggae musician that made the list in the then 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s till late 2000’s in the social atmosphere."

More pics below..

more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/meet-ikwa-ibom-superman-aged-77-pulls.html

cc dominique missyb3 mynd44 obinoscopy ishilove lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Akwa Ibom assembly elects new speaker The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Monday elected Mr Onofiok Luke as its new Speaker. The News Agency of...
  2. Police confirms NNPC gas pipeline explosion in Akwa Ibom The Akwa Ibom Police Command on Monday confirmed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Gas pipeline explosion in Obotim Nsit...
  3. Five feared killed, journalist missing in Akwa Ibom Five persons have been feared killed in Akwa Ibom State during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections on...
  4. Eight pupils drown in Akwa Ibom river Eight pupils, who were returning from a primary school in Ikot Abia-Enyie in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa...
  5. Children Missing After NNPC Pipeline Explosion In Akwa Ibom Many children were reportedly missing while trying to escape from the night explosion that occurred Monday at the Nigerian National...
  6. Ekaette Utip Wins Akwa Ibom Anniversary Beauty Pageant. See Her Brand New Car (Pics) Ekaette Utip, representing Ikot Ekpene, has emerged as the 2016 Akwa-Ibom Anniversary Queen (AAQ), she was selected from a large...
  7. Akwa Ibom REC Confirms Violence, Rigging Attempts The Resident Electoral commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Barr. Austin Okojie, at a media briefing in his office on...
  8. Police refutes NDA’s claim of blowing up NNPC pipeline in Akwa Ibom The Akwa Ibom state Police Command has refuted claims by the Niger Delta Avengers that it blew up a Nigerian...
  9. 10 NYSC members, one soldier arrested in Akwa Ibom Though the governorship and state house of Assembly elections that took place nationwide Saturday was generally peaceful in Akwa Ibom...
  10. Akwa Ibom First Lady Surprises A Widower With Furnished 2-Bedroom Bungalow (Pics) Uwem Nnah is from Ikot Udoe in Ikot Ekpene, a widower with five children. He was allegedly mistreated and abused...

< YOHAIG home