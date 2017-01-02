Meet Akwa Ibom Superman Aged 77 Pulls A Car With Teeth, 15 Men Can’t Pull Him

This is amazing and is real. This Akwa Ibom man is aged 77 and performs amazing and surprising things such as pulling a car with his teeth and eating bottles. Super Sampson, The World Sampson or Super Dragon, as he is called is so strong that he cannot be pulled down by 15 men. Photos from his show held on 29th December, 2016 at his hometown; Ikot Eyo, Nsit Ubium L.G.A. are below.

Owoh Etukudo, a Facebook user who shared these photos wrote:

"Today I had the rare privilege to take this shot with The World Sampson Super Dragon who had gone far across the globe performing shows in major continent including Europe, Asia and England to mention but few, He has been in the system since 1960 -2000 and he is still active in service".

"World Sampson was/is still a personality, an Icon that is sort after wherever and whenever the name is mention, an indigene of Ikot Eyo in Nsit Ubium L.G.A, Aks.

"#World_Sampson was one among the highly placed icon like Tizan Esshiet, a world heavy weight boxing champion, #The_Mandators; a renounced reggae musician that made the list in the then 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s till late 2000’s in the social atmosphere."

More pics below..

more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/meet-ikwa-ibom-superman-aged-77-pulls.html

