Meet The American Billionaire, Sponsoring Released Chibok Girls’ Education (Pics)

A black American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith, is currently sponsoring the education of 24 Chibok schoolgirls, among them, the first set of escapees from Boko Haram at the American University of Nigeria, Yola. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Shehu stated that the 21 Chibok girls recently released were being treated as adoptees of the Federal Government. He, however, added that there was a lot of local and international interest "in the future plans of the girls." He said Smith had offered to pay for the education of the 21 Chibok grils released through negotiations and was offering to take responsibility for all the others "who will hopefully be eventually set free."

The presidential spokesman said the Murtala Mohammed Foundation in the country was equally interested in sponsoring the Chibok girls’ education. On the complaints by some parents of the 21 Chibok girls that they did not have enough room for interaction with their daughters brought home for Christmas by the Department of State Security (DSS), Shehu admitted that there were some hitches arising from a lack of understanding of the objective of the trip on the part of some security operatives.

He, however, disclosed that following the receipt of the complaint, a directive had been given "from the headquarters for the access by the parents to be eased. "If the situation persists, please, let us know so that the higher authorities will make a further intercession."

