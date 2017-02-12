Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp (Photos)
Posted February 12, 2017 12:38 pm by admin Comments
Meet Abdulazeez Lawal AKA Aki, the "small sized" Corp member at nysc orientation camp, Ebonyi State.
Abdulazeez is in platoon, and studied architecture at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
