Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari’s Official Car (Photos)

We have seen the official car of the US president called The Beast. The Beast was built in a sophisticated manner, and details about it are not revealed to the public. We decided to take a look at the Nigerian Presidential Fleet. A closer look reveals that, Pres. Buhari rides in Mercedes-Maybach S550. A closer look at this "Nigerian Beast" shows us some features of this car. The car can best be described as a car made for kings…

This sumptuous limo is not just a stretched S-class with a Maybach badge—it’s far more lavish than that. The S550’s 449-hp 4.7-liter twin-turbo V-8 and the S600’s 523-hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 provide effortless motivation while passengers enjoy hot-stone-style massaging leather recliners. With a tranquil cabin and a Burmester audio system, it’s a rolling concert hall, too. And forget that new-car smell: the air-filtration system infuses the cabin with the Maybach’s own signature fragrance.

Features
*4.7L V-8 Engine
* 9-spd w/OD Transmission
* 449 @ 5,250 rpm Horsepower
* 516 @ 1,800 rpm Torque
* 4MATIC all wheel Drive type
* ABS and driveline Traction control
* 1st row exterior express open/close tilting glass Sunroof
* 20" silver AMG aluminum Wheels
* Front air conditioning, dual zone automatic
* Rear air conditioning, with separate controls
* Driver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats
* SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan Radio
* 2 – 1st row LCD monitor
* Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry
* Rear Fog/driving lights
* Heated mirrors
* Windshield wipers – rain sensing
* Nappa leather Seat trim
* Driver and passenger Lumbar support
* COMAND with voice activation Navigation system
* PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Parking assist

