Mercy Johnson Dances & Shakes Her Backside At Glo Music Tour In Awka (Pics, Video)

Posted April 17, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

VIDEO:Mercy Johnson Twerks Her Gigantic Backside & Shutdown The Glo Mega Music Tour Awka

http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/04/videomercy-johnson-twerks-her-gigantic.html

[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H_VnNy91Co[/url]

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Pretty Hot! Mercy Johnson, Ebube Nwagbo @ The Glo Mega Music Tour Last Nite The Glo Mega Music Tour in Akwa stopped yesterday in Akwa and Mercy Johnson and Ebube Nwagbo where there. Aren’t...
  2. Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (Throwback Pic, Video) VIDEO:Emmanuel Adebayor Brought Club To His House, Invites Davido To Sing For Him Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and...
  3. Man Carrying Bible Preaches With Machete Because Of Fulani Herdsmen (Pics, Video) VIDEO:Nigeria Man Goes To Church And Preach With Machete – Says Because Of Fulani Herdsmen http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/videonigeria-man-goes-to-church-and.html [ url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfS9R6dHFr4&feature=youtu.be[/url]...
  4. Davido’s Daughter, Imade Visits P’square’s House, Dances With Son (Pics, Video) Davido Beautiful Baby Imade Visits PSquare’s House As She Plays And Dances With PSquare’s Son https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xj6-j5wNJ8...
  5. Boy Penetrates Into Crowd To Shake Hands With Osinbajo In Benin (Pics, Video) VIDEO:Brave Little Boy Penetrate into Crowd To Shake Hands with Acting Pres. Osinbajo in Benin City Brave little boy penetrate...
  6. Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Pics, Graphic Video) VIDEO:Peace Mass Transit bus involved in fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road,passenger Get stuck in Another bus belonging to the...
  7. Reekado Banks Dances With Friends In His Car (Pics, Video) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0258cWylyE...
  8. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Twerking In A Throwback Music Video Omotola may be a superstar, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her cringe-worthy moments. One of her throwback music videos...
  9. Flavour Dances, Whines His Waist: “You’re Gay, Just Pull Off Your Pants”- Fans (Pics) https://www.instagram.com/p/BIK0H6QjwW5/?taken-by=2niteflavourFlavour showed off his waist whining skills on instagram ..Watch and watch your jaw drop. Watch video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nheacaiQXc Source:...
  10. 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) According to a Facebook user, two politicians were spotted fighting last week at Genesis Center, G.R.A, Port Harcourt, Rivers state....

< YOHAIG home