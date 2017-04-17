Mercy Johnson Dances & Shakes Her Backside At Glo Music Tour In Awka (Pics, Video)
Posted April 17, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
VIDEO:Mercy Johnson Twerks Her Gigantic Backside & Shutdown The Glo Mega Music Tour Awka
http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/04/videomercy-johnson-twerks-her-gigantic.html
[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H_VnNy91Co[/url]
Related posts:
- Pretty Hot! Mercy Johnson, Ebube Nwagbo @ The Glo Mega Music Tour Last Nite The Glo Mega Music Tour in Akwa stopped yesterday in Akwa and Mercy Johnson and Ebube Nwagbo where there. Aren’t...
- Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (Throwback Pic, Video) VIDEO:Emmanuel Adebayor Brought Club To His House, Invites Davido To Sing For Him Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and...
- Man Carrying Bible Preaches With Machete Because Of Fulani Herdsmen (Pics, Video) VIDEO:Nigeria Man Goes To Church And Preach With Machete – Says Because Of Fulani Herdsmen http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/videonigeria-man-goes-to-church-and.html [ url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfS9R6dHFr4&feature=youtu.be[/url]...
- Davido’s Daughter, Imade Visits P’square’s House, Dances With Son (Pics, Video) Davido Beautiful Baby Imade Visits PSquare’s House As She Plays And Dances With PSquare’s Son https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xj6-j5wNJ8...
- Boy Penetrates Into Crowd To Shake Hands With Osinbajo In Benin (Pics, Video) VIDEO:Brave Little Boy Penetrate into Crowd To Shake Hands with Acting Pres. Osinbajo in Benin City Brave little boy penetrate...
- Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Pics, Graphic Video) VIDEO:Peace Mass Transit bus involved in fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road,passenger Get stuck in Another bus belonging to the...
- Reekado Banks Dances With Friends In His Car (Pics, Video) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0258cWylyE...
- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Twerking In A Throwback Music Video Omotola may be a superstar, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her cringe-worthy moments. One of her throwback music videos...
- Flavour Dances, Whines His Waist: “You’re Gay, Just Pull Off Your Pants”- Fans (Pics) https://www.instagram.com/p/BIK0H6QjwW5/?taken-by=2niteflavourFlavour showed off his waist whining skills on instagram ..Watch and watch your jaw drop. Watch video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nheacaiQXc Source:...
- 2 Politicians Fighting At A Shopping Center In Port-Harcourt (Pics, Video) According to a Facebook user, two politicians were spotted fighting last week at Genesis Center, G.R.A, Port Harcourt, Rivers state....
What do you think?