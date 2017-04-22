Mikel Obi Celebrates His 30th Birthday As His Baby Mama Shares Photo To Celebrate Him

Posted April 22, 2017

John Michael Nchekwube Obinna (born 22 April 1987), variously known as John Obi Mikel, John Mikel Obi or Mikel John Obi, is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League and the Nigeria national team.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Obi_Mikel

His baby mama, Olga Allegra shared the photo below to mark his birthday and captioned it:

"Welcome to the 30-35 box Che Love you my pooh1"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTK_jN-Fci4/?hl=en

What do you think?

