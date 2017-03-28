Mikel Obi’s Baby Mama & Their Kids Move To China To Join Him

Earlier this year, John Mikel Obi made a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, after joining Tianjin TEDA. His Russian girlfriend, Olga and their twin daughters have now moved to China to Join this. Olga revealed this in a post on Instagram this morning, saying:

“Well hello there China, I’m finally ready to face you… New home, new challenges, new adventures and new beginnings Tianjin #China #NiHao”

  1. VideoPortal March 28th, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I no jst know wetin dey kip mikel away m officially marrying dis lady. Abi he tink say Obi is still a boy.

