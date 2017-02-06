Missing Abuja Young Ladies Have Been Found, Now Home (Photo)

The missing Abuja trio – Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed and Damilola Oribuyakum have been found!

Veronica and Bisola are pictured below with their family relation who first broke the news about them being missing.

Thank you Jesus!!! My girls are home. I can’t thank the whole world enough, I can’t explain my excitement. The whole world came out for this two, I thank everyone so
much.

