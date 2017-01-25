MMM, Bitcoin And CBN War: Bitcoin Dealers Should Watch Out

Posted January 25, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

Late last year, the CBN warned Nigerians against the popular ponzi scheme-MMM. Few months after, many participants of the scheme have their funds hanged in the scheme. As it stands, the scheme may not resurrect.

We should also remember that the scheme discussed about the use of Bitcoin in its transaction and this has also raised some eyebrows as to their intentions. The CBN is now raising an alarm warning people against the world’s real and genuine cryptocurrency- Bitcoin.

We all know that Bitcoin, though might be a genuine cryptocurrency, many Nigerians are still not familiar with it and some are even duped by scam dealers. Apart from this, Bitcoin is now the main source of many Ponzi schemes which are now in their tens.

Will the CBN ban Bitcoin in Nigeria to tame more loses and even arrest major Bitcoin dealers in Nigeria?.

Now that MMM is in the dark, is Bitcoin the next?

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. MMM Dumps Naira, To Use Bitcoin MMM Nigeria says it has introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currency in 2016, as part of...
  2. CBN, NDIC To Probe Digital Currency, ‘Bitcoin’ Scheme By Modupe Gbadeyanka For a while now, promoters of a digital currency, Bitcoin, have been urging Nigerians to key into...
  3. 5 reasons Nigerians should not invest in bitcoin, onecoin, swisscoin TVC E. We are in the era of digital currencies and one of the most famous is bitcoin. A lot...
  4. Breaking news: MMM shocks 3million participants, bans withdrawal till 2017 Tears and wailing on Tuesday as Mavrodians wake up to the gory news of MMM Nigeria, the Ponzi Scheme freezing all...
  5. Bitcoin worth $72m stolen from Bitfinex exchange in H’Kong Bitcoin Nearly 120,000 units of digital currency bitcoin worth about US$ 72 million was stolen from the exchange platform Bitfinex...
  6. What is Bitcoin? Virtual currency Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright on Monday revealed himself as the creator of the virtual Bitcoin currency to media outlets, the...
  7. Earn from 20% to 40% monthly on your bitcoin and Perfectmoney with additional New Year 10% bonus till Jan 20th2017   This is a sponsored post… With as low as 10$ worth of Bitcoin or Perfect money you too can...
  8. Japanese police arrest CEO of MtGox Bitcoin exchange Japanese police on Saturday arrested Mark Karpeles, head of the MtGox Bitcoin exchange, after a series of fraud allegations lead...
  9. CBN May Legalise Use Of Bitcoin Lucy Nwachukwu(NAN): Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, the Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), on Friday said the commission and CBN...
  10. Nigeria’s No. 1 Bitcoin wallet service provider ( JostPay.com ) In case you’ve been living under the rock 😀 let me tell you a little about bitcoin? Bitcoin is a...

< YOHAIG home