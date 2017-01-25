MMM, Bitcoin And CBN War: Bitcoin Dealers Should Watch Out

Late last year, the CBN warned Nigerians against the popular ponzi scheme-MMM. Few months after, many participants of the scheme have their funds hanged in the scheme. As it stands, the scheme may not resurrect.

We should also remember that the scheme discussed about the use of Bitcoin in its transaction and this has also raised some eyebrows as to their intentions. The CBN is now raising an alarm warning people against the world’s real and genuine cryptocurrency- Bitcoin.

We all know that Bitcoin, though might be a genuine cryptocurrency, many Nigerians are still not familiar with it and some are even duped by scam dealers. Apart from this, Bitcoin is now the main source of many Ponzi schemes which are now in their tens.

Will the CBN ban Bitcoin in Nigeria to tame more loses and even arrest major Bitcoin dealers in Nigeria?.

Now that MMM is in the dark, is Bitcoin the next?