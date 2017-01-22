“MMM Number One Guider Chuddy Ugorji Flees Overseas With Wife”

According to Credible information reaching us from very reliable sources Chuddy Ugorji, the Criminal initiator of the Nigerian faction of the mavrodi mondial moneybox ponzi scheme Aka MMM Nigeria and the so called MMM Number one Guider has Absconded Nigeria he has relocated to Philippine with his MMM Wife to enjoy their MMM loot.

In Other news Majority of MMM Participants are still yet to be paid back their money.

Source:

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/mmm-number-one-guider-chuddy-ugorji.html