MMM Opens but 2016 Mavros will remain frozen, Only 2017 Mavros Will Be Available

Posted February 11, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

MMM has intensified efforts to lure more gullible Nigerians into investing in the already crashed Ponzi scheme.

The organizers of Nigerian faction of the popular Ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) has said the scheme is coming back to normal and that all limits on MMM have been lifted.

The statement on posted on Thursday said ‘MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,” and that members can create request to provide help.

“Dear members, MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,”.

“And now the members can actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help.

“For these requests, orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits.

“Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro 2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the community.

“We have collected the screenshots of personal offices of members who received orders for their GH requests. Spread the screenshots via chats, social media and messengers. Let everyone know that MMM Nigeria is working. Every Nigerian should be aware that MMM is functioning well. It is very important.”

Also posted the below to help those seeking more clarifications
But note that vanguardngr.com has nothing to do with MMM.

I hope it will be enough to answer some of the questions that might be begging for answers in our minds.

GET IT CLEARER
Few questions raised by participants

Q. If I PH in 2017, will i be able to GH?

A. Yes. You will be able to GH all your 2017 donation plus 30%

Q. I PH in December but paid in Jan, is that 2017 PH?

A. NO. it is still 2016 Mavro.

Q. What of my 2016 Mavro, how will i GH?

A. There is limit on 2016 Mavro. this means you will be able to GH but not everything. for now, you can only GH all 2017 mavro

Q. But its showing zero when i tried to GH, what do i need to do?

A. Participant that already PH are able to GH part of 2016 mavro. You probably need to PH before you GH part of 2016 Mavro. So kindly PH.

Q. Why are they attending to 2017 before 2016 Mavro?

A. For 2016 Mavro to be paid, new PH is needed. thus 2017 PH is needed. this can come from new participant and existing one. but in order to encourage 2017 PH, there will be no limit on it.

Q. If all 2017 Mavro is paid first, will there be PH left for 2016?

A. Yes. That is why we all need to PH something. no matter how small. remember, in 2016, when everything was going on fine, we waited for like 21 days before we are paired to make payment, it was because there are much PH on ground. If we have much PH on ground now, it will be used to cater for 2016 Mavro. things will work well.

Note: Your PH is someone’s GH. we make ourselves smile. PH only your spare money and make the money available as u can be paired at anytime.
#IstandWithMMM
#MMMPays
#WeAreMMM
#NoFakePOP

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/mmm-nigeria-coming-back-normal/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. MMM Nigeria confirms lifting of limits on 2017 participants MMM Nigeria has announced that there are no more limits on its participants (Mavros) acquired in 2017. However, those from...
  2. Breaking news: MMM shocks 3million participants, bans withdrawal till 2017 Tears and wailing on Tuesday as Mavrodians wake up to the gory news of MMM Nigeria, the Ponzi Scheme freezing all...
  3. MMM Sends Memo On Why Mavros Are Frozen Note that posting this does not mean I approve or disapprove of MMM,this is just to alert the public on...
  4. MMM Dumps Naira, To Use Bitcoin MMM Nigeria says it has introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currency in 2016, as part of...
  5. JCI Nigeria opens nomination for 2017 ‘Ten Outstanading Youths Award’ By Imanuel Jannah Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria on Wednesday said nominations for its 2017 award to ten outstanding youths...
  6. Ponzi scheme MMM Nigeria begins payment in bits MMM Nigeria, the ponzi scheme in the country, has started paying outstanding mavro (money) to Mavrodians, the participants of the...
  7. “Don’t Invest In MMM Again If You Love Yourself & Please Tell Your Family” – Member I am mike, am an active participant of MMM so I don’t think anyone here will castigate me for coming...
  8. UNIZIK Awka Releases 2016/2017 Admission List The information reaching NGhubs.com is the Nnamdi Azikiwe University have released the 2016/2017 admission list. According to the university Public...
  9. Flight That Took Off In 2017 And Landed In 2016! Have you heard of the flight that took off in 2017 and landed in 2016 Lalasticlala...
  10. NPFL 2016/2017 season Match Day Three Fixtures The Following are the Match Day 3 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), scheduled for Sunday, 22...

< YOHAIG home