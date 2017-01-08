“MMM Why?” Spotted On A Keke In Asaba Today (Photos)

A tricycle driver has joined other Nigerians in lamenting over the "temporary" shut down of the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Ponzi scheme. MMM halted all withdrawals of Nigerians on 13 December 2016, sparking fears that the Ponzi scheme has crashed.

The scheme which has more than three million Nigerian subscribers -promised to recommence on January 14th after blaming a “heavy workload on system” for the suspension of subscriber accounts.

The Keke driver was reportedly seen today in Asaba, Delta state capital.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/mmm-crash-see-what-was-spotted-on-keke.html

