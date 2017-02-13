Mortuary Workers Storm Ghana Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment (Pic, Video)

This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in a mortuary with the Tema General Hospital stormed the burial ground to seize a dead body over an amount of GH¢40 balance (nearly N3,000). According to trending reports online, it was gathered that the relations were supposed to pay him for services he rendered.

According to some eyewitnesses, the mortuary worker in the company of a colleague, while the body was being interred, seized the coffin, opened it, picked out the dressed corpse and started heading back to the mortuary.

The conduct of the mortuary men shocked mourners who had gathered at the graveside to pay their last respect to the deceased.

Meanwhile, family elders in the company of some friends managed to save the situation which paved the way for the deceased to be buried.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/angry-mortuary-workers-storm-cemetry.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_wjkJ4qfo8

