Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria International Celebrates Christmas With Lovely Photos

??It\’s another festive December, memorable period and celebration for the world, a moment to celebrate with friends, family and loved ones.? Today Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria International, Queen Christy Daniel joins the rest of the world to mark the season but not without releasing stunning photos to excite her friends and fans.

The Akwa Ibom state born graduate of University of Abuja who recently released a book – BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE\’ was in the news few days ago when she stormed the less privileged school camp to share a 5- year guaranteed sandals for the school kids.  She is expected to stage a press briefing In January with National orientation Agency to unveil the book.
Speaking to cross sections of press men after today\’s church service, the pretty beauty queen said there was a need to keep today holy and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. According her\’ I wish my family, friends, partners, sponsors and my manager Alex Nwankwo a blissful xmas carnival and prosperous new year\’?

