Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria International Glows In Lovely Valentine Photos

She is back again in the news! Oh, it’s the valentine love to family, fans and friends. …. Queen Adaeze Aduaka, the reigning Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria Tourism stuns her teem fans with large base in the south east as she releases red rose colour valentine photos, with amazing attractions.

The Unizik final Undergraduate?, who runs an online Tv – 360 Degrees With Adaeze and a foundation is launching a campaign for women and children in Anambra. Queen Aduaka sealed a 21 billboard advert deal in the state with Anambra International Market recently just after adorning the front page of Amebo Campus Magazine.

The Anambra state born is wishing her people, students, lovers, physically ch?allenge, women and young children a blissful valentine carnival. She will be sharing books and other writing materials in different schools. This will begin Awka in the coming weeks.

