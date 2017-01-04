Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband

A mother of two has been arrested by the Department of State Security Service for allegedly kidnapping her own son and demanding a ransom of N5 million from her husband.

Security and family sources confirmed that the woman identified as Baraka, connived with one Rukayya and another accomplice who called the husband, pretending to be the kidnapper, and demanded the N5 million ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer, Asp Bitrus Noam, confirmed the incident, saying the case was with the Department of State Security Service.

A source close to the family confided in our correspondent that the woman’s husband who was left in a state of confusion and reported the case to the SSS after negotiating with the fake abductor to pay N2 million.

“He alerted the SSS after repeated calls and text massages discussing the said ransom.

“Investigation by the SSS operatives led to the arrest of the mother who confessed to have stage-managed her son’s kidnap,” he said, revealing that the accused wife had earlier asked the husband to buy her a new car which he declined.

He said that the husband, Yusuf, who was shocked by the wife’s attitude, divorced her immediately.

Daily Trust found that the 10-year-old son was returned home safely after the kidnap plan failed.