Mother Fakes Son’s Kidnap To Extort N5m From Husband

Posted January 4, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

A mother of two has been arrested by the Department of State Security Service for allegedly kidnapping her own son and demanding a ransom of N5 million from her husband.

Security and family sources confirmed that the woman identified as Baraka, connived with one Rukayya and another accomplice who called the husband, pretending to be the kidnapper, and demanded the N5 million ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer, Asp Bitrus Noam, confirmed the incident, saying the case was with the Department of State Security Service.

A source close to the family confided in our correspondent that the woman’s husband who was left in a state of confusion and reported the case to the SSS after negotiating with the fake abductor to pay N2 million.

“He alerted the SSS after repeated calls and text massages discussing the said ransom.

“Investigation by the SSS operatives led to the arrest of the mother who confessed to have stage-managed her son’s kidnap,” he said, revealing that the accused wife had earlier asked the husband to buy her a new car which he declined.

He said that the husband, Yusuf, who was shocked by the wife’s attitude, divorced her immediately.

Daily Trust found that the 10-year-old son was returned home safely after the kidnap plan failed.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/mother-fakes-son-s-kidnap-to-extort-n5m-from-husband/179018.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Unemployed Husband Fakes Own Abduction to Extort $450 “Ransom” from Banker Wife An unemployed Mexican man faked his own abduction just so he could extort $ 450 ransom money from his wife,...
  2. Police Confirm Kidnap Of Commissioner’s Mother In Rivers The Police have confirmed the kidnap of the mother of the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications by unknown...
  3. IMSU Student Arranges Her Own Kidnap To Extort Money From Her Parents (Pic) IMSU Student Arrested for Arranging Her Own Kidnap in Order to Extort N6m From Her Parents A female student of...
  4. We received N12m ransom from kidnap of Okonjo-Iweala’s mother – Suspect A 27-year-old man, Peter Nweke, on Monday admitted that his gang was paid N12 million ransom when they abducted Prof....
  5. IMSU student fakes own kidnap By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT—Rivers State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a female student of Imo State University, IMSU, Chinwendu Udensi,...
  6. Gunmen kidnap Assembly member’s mother, demand N50m ransom Gunmen have kidnapped the aged step-mother of Alhaji Salisu Ibrahim, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing...
  7. I paid N480,000 to arrange special room for my husband in Prison – Wife of kidnap kingpin THE Police have nabbed the wife of a kidnap gang leader, Mr Prosper Nengi David, who coordinates the activities of...
  8. 25-Year Old In An Attempt To Kidnap Sugar Mummy To Extort Money From Husband Mistakenly Kills Her Three persons have been arrested by the police after a 40-year-old woman identified as Helen Peters allegedly died in their...
  9. Mother Of 7 Arrested For “Abducting Another Woman’s Husband” CYRIACUS IZUEKWE A 55-year old mother of seven, Mrs Oluchukwu Nkwazoma has been arrested and charged before Isolo Magistrate’s court...
  10. Army nabs pregnant student who faked kidnap with lover to extort N1.5m from parents A 30-year-old man, Michael Alozie, has been arrested by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion stationed at Ngwa High School,...

< YOHAIG home