Movie Stars, RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival (Photos)

Posted February 10, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Veteran movie actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and filmmaker, Mbong Amata are among the stars that graced the red carpet at the opening ceremony of Pan African Film Festival currently holding at Hollywood, California.

The Nigerian actress posed with Hollywood star, Nick Cannon on the red carpet that also had stars like Danny Glover, Janet Dubois among others as the popular festival mark its 25th anniversary.

See more photos below…

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/movie-stars-rmd-mbong-amata-and-nick.html

