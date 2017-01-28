“Mustapha Audi Raped Me” – Sugabelly Blasts Kogi APC LG Chairman Candidate (Pics)

Nigerian blogger, Sugabelly, has called out APC LG Chairman candidate for alleged rape.

According to Sugabelly, who became popular following her outing of ex-Kogi state governor Audu Abubakar’s sons, gang raping her at the tender age of 17, the APC candidate, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, is one of the 7 guys she claimed raped her back then, and has advised against anyone voting him into power as doing this means voting for a rapist.

Read her tweet below

Mustapha Ilemona Audu raped me when I was 17 years old.

If you vote for him, you’re electing a rapist to government

@APCnigeria Shame on you

https://twitter.com/sugabelly/status/824867096236429313

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/01/sugabelly-again-calls-out-kogi-apc-lg.html