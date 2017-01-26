My Ex Or My New Man? – PrestigiousLady

Good afternoon Familanders.

I’m in dire need of advice hence my write up.

I’m a single mum of one, I got separated from my ex two years ago…though we are not officially divorced yet. After things got pretty nasty and he had to chase me back home (prior to this, my folks had wanted me to come back home due to his constant abuse)… I thought we could resolve issues, we both tried to but he’s just like a smoke, he can’t hide his character for too long..he’s hot tempered, egoistic, and he can so mouth trash me(emotional abuse).he grew up in a home where his mum was the C in C, so he hates women trying to have a say.I must always do whatever he says not minding if I’m comfortable or not. I have my own share of the blame cos sometimes, he pushes me and I react back, so I’m not saying I’m a saint either. But my friends and family knows I’m not a trouble maker.

So I’ve been alone for two years, no date, no relationship cos I’m still officially married to him.. I went to see some of his friends and they told me to move on without him, its sad but they couldn’t hide it anymore, he has moved on even so show casing a lady around as his new found love..but when things go down the drain between him and his gf, he comes back to me trying to see if we can make things work.

Now I have two problems here,

1. I don’t want to be the one to sue for a divorce cos he will blackmail me emotionally (he tells everyone who cares to listen that he didn’t chase me out of the house but I left cos I couldn’t endure which is a lie from the deepest part of hell)… he doesn’t want to sue for a divorce too.

2. I’m becoming too lonely, most night I cry myself to bed.. the last time we spoke, he told me "you’re a very good lady, I love you but I really don’t know why things arent working between us".. I know he loves me but I’m becoming too lonely and I don’t want to cheat on him.

3. Around July 2016,a friend of mine (family friend) has been on my neck for a relationship, I’ve known him for a while, he was there for me all through when things was bad, he is a good man and he knows I’m separated (he’s officially divorced to a white woman)…he’s like everything I want in a man.

I really don’t know what to do…do I sue for a divorce? or go into a relationship with my new guy for the main time..please help me.

Thank you

cc