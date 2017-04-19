“My Experience In The Surgical Theater” – A Nairalander, Physiotherapy Student (Pics)

Yes people,am a 400 level Physiotherapy student of Bayero university kano(BUK) and i started my surgical posting today.see how it went.

woke up 7:20(slept late doing assignment) took my birth,didnt eat,left room around 8 am.The bus picked us around 8:15.Got to Dala Orthopaedic hospital Kano, around 9 am.

HOD was angry with me cos i absconded yesterday’s posting.later resolved the issue.He gave me Theater Attire and off me and my classmates to the threater.

Got to the theater changing,changed and into the theater.God!!!What I saw made me almost throw up(cant stand blood sighting)

Surgeons in the house i hail thee.

i was so restless ,just moving from one theater to another,sitting in a corner, squating became an option at a point.

i couldnt wait for it to b over.At 12pm,our bus was waiting for us.If u see as i run commot from theater.I managed to take some pix u knw!!!

Tank God I did not apply MBBS

Proudly a #PHYSIOTHERAPIST