“My Experience With GNLD And How Nairaland Topic Saved Me”

Quite long but take your time to read!!!

Been an undergraduate at Unilag, I wanted some extra pocket money for not upkeep so I went online to where I saw an Ushering job paying #8,000 per day. I called the stupid number and I was told to come to Anthony (Newcastle hotel) for an interview.

On getting there, I called the guy and he told me they had moved the venue to Gbagada Industrial Estate ( Neo-life Intl).

Eventually getting there, a diff person came to meet me at the gate then took me to a place where I met other young unemployed people.

He talked to me for about two hours on the disadvantages of working as an Employee and how I( he’s daddy) would always remain poor unless I become an Investor or Big Business Owner!! At these moment, I was wondering the correlation btw these talk and the Ushering job.

Eventually he transferred me to another hungry looking girl who showed me magazines of school dropouts making it big with GNLD and how she was making about 200k monthly as a director. She gave me a form to fill and told me to register with #12,100. I be mugu na

After much convincing to no success,she passed me to the idiot who I called the day before. He started again with stories and pics and all telling me to register right now.//me wey I dey find extra cash//. I eventually registered with #100 (hundred) and promised to send the rest on Monday cos I didn’t have an ATM!!!

Fortunately I saw a thread this evening about the scams of GNLD and I danced Shoki to the thread cos honestly, I wud have paid the #12,100 on Monday.

Only typed this epistle to warn desperate job seekers out there who might fall prey to these sweet mouthed criminals.