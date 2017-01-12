“My Sister May Die Soon, I Am Sad” – A Nairalander Cries Out

How would you feel knowing your sister has lumps in her br3ast and the chances of having cancer is 70%. She still talk to you normal as if she is fine , though she did not know what is wrong with her is a life threatning disease that has no cure and could take her life. We havent scan the lumps to know if it is cancer or not but i am worried my sister may die of cancer. Is there any hope for her to survive because i have been told and read that no one survive cancer

