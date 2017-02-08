“My Wife Has Turned Me Into A Punching Bag” – Abuja Man Cries Out In Court

Mr Kasimu Oseni on Tuesday approached a Lugbe Customary Court, Abuja, seeking the dissolution of his 13-year-old marriage to Rebecca over regular beatings he received from her.

Oseni said his wife had turned him to a “punching bag’’, adding that she always beat him at the slightest provocation.

He said, “I have tried very hard to provide her needs but she enjoys violence and fight.

“This is not my idea of marriage. Our continued staying together would not guarantee my security and wellbeing any longer.”

He further said his wife had made life unbearable for him for many years, adding that he had been harassed by many policemen.

According to the petitioner the union is blessed with two children.

Oseni said he was a good husband and father as according to him, he single-handedly pays the children’s school fees.

He said, “I am, therefore, urging the court to allow me take custody of my children as their safety and wellbeing can only be guaranteed by me.

“It will interest the court to know that Rebecca does not do anything to earn a living and therefore would not be in the position to take care of my children.”

He also said his wife had four children from her first marriage.

Oseni said apart from the regular beatings, the wife had failed in her matrimonial obligations, adding that he was fed up.

“I am urging the court to separate us because I am no longer interested in the marriage,’’ he said.

Rebecca, however, denied all the allegations levelled against her, saying that, her husband was her detractor.

President of the court Esther Omavuezi, however, asked the couple to provide more evidence to back their claims.

She also advised them to use the few days left before the next hearing date to resolve their differences and adjourned the case till Feb 14, for further hearing.

