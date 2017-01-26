“My Wife Is Stubborn, Please Help”

Pls i will make this very brief. Since when i got married to my wife i have tried to be helpful in the home front but it seem she want to capitalize on that.

She has been doing these many times and i overlook, yesterday own got me mad which i begin thinking if marrying is bad. I came back frm work and she ask me to help her with our baby which i did; but when she came she now told me that i am going to cook the soup, which i told her it has been long i did that rather she can tell what what do – like preparing the ingredients then she will cook. Pls note i wake up everyday by 5am wash d plate, sweep the house and d outside even wash her cloth anything she can’t.
Yesterday she said if i don’t cook which i stood my ground, then we are going to sleep empty stomach and that was what she did.
My people pls is there any wrong i have done. I am a faithful husband, i assist her in anyway i can but she alway want me to submit to everything she says.
Pls help me with ur opinion because i am weak.

Modified: to those that says am lying, well it is up to you to believe but i need ur opinion. I seldom post since 2012 i registered officially here.

If u are not married, pls pray to whatever God that u serve to give u a woman that understand and respect u no matter the circumstances.

