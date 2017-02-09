N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-Militants & Bankers

Six properties traced to some suspects alleged to have diverted about Three Billion Niara ( N3,000,000,000.00k) Amnesty Funds in the Niger Delta have been confiscated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspects, comprising top brass former militants and bankers that allegedly facilitated the diversion of the funds, are still being investigated by operatives of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for their involvement in the diversion of funds meant for more than 1500 former militants.

However, six properties traced to them were on Wednesday attached in Benin- City, Edo State.

The properties, all bungalows, were attached at different locations in Benin- City. Five of the properties were attached at Banker’ s Estate, off Amowie Street, Benin- City and the last one was attached at Ogbighoko Quarters, Benin- City.

Other items recovered from them in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, comprise a Man Diesel Truck and a Pure Water Factory.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/n3billion-diverted-amnesty-funds-photos.html