N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-Militants & Bankers

Posted February 9, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

Six properties traced to some suspects alleged to have diverted about Three Billion Niara ( N3,000,000,000.00k) Amnesty Funds in the Niger Delta have been confiscated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspects, comprising top brass former militants and bankers that allegedly facilitated the diversion of the funds, are still being investigated by operatives of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for their involvement in the diversion of funds meant for more than 1500 former militants.

However, six properties traced to them were on Wednesday attached in Benin- City, Edo State.

The properties, all bungalows, were attached at different locations in Benin- City. Five of the properties were attached at Banker’ s Estate, off Amowie Street, Benin- City and the last one was attached at Ogbighoko Quarters, Benin- City.

Other items recovered from them in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, comprise a Man Diesel Truck and a Pure Water Factory.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/n3billion-diverted-amnesty-funds-photos.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ‘How Saraki diverted Kwara funds for personal properties’ Trail opened Tuesday before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in the case against Senate President, Bukola Saraki after his...
  2. Investigate Amnesty Programme, Ex-militants Tell Buhari Ex-militants in the third phase of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme have asked Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to launch an...
  3. Kogi State Recovers Part Of Diverted 230mln Naira Pension Funds Kogi State government says it has recovered 25 million Naira ($ 82,236) out of the 230 million Naira ($ 757,000)...
  4. Over 1000 Militants Receive Amnesty In Imo State Over 1000 militants and agitators from oil producing area of Ohaji Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State...
  5. Rights Group frowns at amnesty for militants A human rights advocacy group, the Advocates of Social Justice for All {ASJA) has said those engaged in destruction of...
  6. How Dariye diverted Plateau ecological funds – Witness About nine years after he was arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, trial eventually...
  7. Ex-militants demand SA on amnesty programme Thousands of ex-militants in Phase One, Second Phase and Third Phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, yesterday, marched through major...
  8. Before the bail out funds are diverted One of the earliest demands placed before President Muhammadu Buhari, even before he was sworn-in, was a request for financial...
  9. Niger Delta Minister Faults State Amnesty For Ex-militants, Ex-cultists The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Usani Nguru Usani, has expressed displeasure over the recent amnesty granted to ex-militants and...
  10. Ex-militants fume over alleged sale of amnesty slots Hundreds of ex-militants under the federal government phase II amnesty programme have accused officials of the amnesty office of allegedly...

< YOHAIG home