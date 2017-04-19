Nairaland Portfolio For Logo Designers 2017

Hi guys,

We are here again to provide members of Arts and Graphics section on Nairaland an opportunity to showcase their works, in this case logo designs.

As usual, Its not for comparison purposes or to spite anyone, just a thread where designers can exhibit their logos and members, guests, fellow designers and potential clients can access, admire, constructively criticize your works and know how to contact you for your services now or later.

Just like the last time, some rules apply for organization purposes.

*All designers will have a maximum of four(4) attachments only.

*Each attachment will have a 800px by 200px dimension.

*The first attachment must carry the designer’s logo only as well as his/her contact details if he/she thinks it’s necessary.

*The other three(3) attachments will contain maximum of four(4) logos each for clarity purpose in no particular order.

*All designs submitted must be the genuine work of the designer submitting it, any forgery or false claims will lead to deleting the affected post.

Designers are advised to pick out the best of their best designs to better impress visitors and potential clients. No text here, just your designs speaking for you.

Have fun.