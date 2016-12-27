New Masquerade Cast Of 1983: Can You Name Them? (Photo)
Just came across this pic of the famous entertaining Nigerian classic, New Masquerade that aired between 1983 & 1993.
If you do not recognize anyone on the pic, please call me ‘Uncle’ when next we meet
