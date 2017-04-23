Newly Married Singer, Oritsefemi And His Wife Hit The Beach

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, who secretly got married to his Kaduna-born wife and PR expert, Nabila Fash, last week, was spotted at the beach, having a couple’s time-out with his wife.

Oritsefemi who shared the video on his Instagram page, which he captioned "beachside chilling with da queen", also disclosed that his new single will be dropping soon.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/oritsefemi-and-wife-hits-beach-for.html

