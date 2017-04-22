NFF Official: Enyeama Free To Represent Nigeria Again

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have insisted that they do not have any issues with Vincent Enyeama, who quit international football in 2015.

This was after a row between back then Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh and Enyeama, the 34-year-old former Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper.

The current Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr recently stated that he would like to have the experienced goalkeeper back in the national team, but he added that Enyeama still has issues with the NFF.

However, the NFF’s spokesman Ademola Olajire has since explained that the OSC Lille shot-stopper should feel free to join the Nigerian camp if called up by German tactician Rohr.

"NFF has never had any problem with Enyeama and I don’t understand why he made such statement and that the NFF is the only reason he can’t return to the Eagles," Ojaire said on Own Goal Nigeria.

"The only issue I can recall that lead to his retirement from the team, was when he had problems with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

"Enyeama or any player that Rohr needs to make the Eagles fly is welcomed to the team."

